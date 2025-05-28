Over the weekend, Matt Walsh revealed his children’s book has been banned from several places in a thread on X, highlighting the left’s hypocrisy about banned material.

The left in establishment publishing loves to rant about “banned books.” Anyone who steps into a Barnes & Noble can find a table proudly proclaiming banned books as a marketing tool, front and center, being advertised to buy as if there’s something special about them. However, it’s pretty clear to see by their readily available nature that they’re not banned at all. Anyone can purchase them freely, and greedy publishers are all too excited to push those books even harder.

Conservatives in the arts, however, are blacklisted. They don’t get shelf space in stores. They don’t get publishing contracts from mainstream publishers. Most have to go at it on their own.

Matt Walsh published his own children’s book, something he did to mock the progressive books out there that are encouraging children to claim they’re different genders and promote degeneracy. He wanted to push back on this and found his book banned in the process.

He posted to X,

NEW: The Left spent years screaming that conservatives are “book banners” for wanting to remove porn from school libraries. Now they’re banning an actual children’s book—and it’s mine.

2/ “Johnny the Walrus” has been banned and declared a “hostile expression of animus” by IMESD, an Oregon Education Service District. The licensed social worker, Rod Theis, who displayed it in his office has been threatened with termination.

3/ While school staff plaster their offices and classrooms with political slogans, sexual content, and pro-trans messaging, Theis added a personal touch to his office desk: a copy of “Johnny the Walrus.” IMESD launched a full-blown “bias incident” investigation.

4/ The district says my story about a little boy, Johnny, pretending to be a Walrus constitutes a “hostile expression of animus” toward students’ “actual or perceived gender identity.” Theis was ordered to remove it or face termination.

5/ Worse still, @ADFLegal says they threatened him with mandatory re-education: a course called “Making Schools Safe and Inclusive for Transgender Students.” What’s the first lesson? That Johnny is actually a walrus?

6/ To be clear, no student or parent ever complained about Johnny the Walrus, nor would they have reason to. But IMESD apparently still considers the mere presence of this book to be a "bias incident.”

7/ Meanwhile, here’s what @ADFLegalsays the school is allowing: Books featuring violence, suicide, drug abuse, domestic violence, and sexual content—all available to kids. But “Johnny the Walrus?” That’s apparently where the line must be drawn.

8/ Let’s not gloss over the seriousness of that list. @ADFLegaldidn’t just pull terms like “gore” out of nowhere. Author Kalynn Bayron, to her credit, admits and actively warns about this content in her books:

9/ Beyond their sexual and violent book collections, @ADFLegalsays school staff display political messages including pro-Obama slogans, “Pride” flags, BLM propaganda, and push the idea that schools should be able to secretly trans kids behind parent’s backs

10/ School and education service districts aren’t faceless entities. They’re public officials who answer to taxpayers. Representing Theis, @ADFLegalis now suing the IMESD board, Superintendent Mark Mulvihill, and Assistant Superintendent & HR Director, Aimee VanNice..

11/ Superintendent Mark Mulvihill is one such official accusing Theis of “bias.” Mark doesn’t appear to have Facebook, but his wife does. Might it be possible he shares her worldview? Might Mark be the one in need of a “bias investigation”?

12/ As for Assistant Superintendent Aimee VanNice, we need not track down her social media. Her idiocy was on full display when interrogating Theis. She asked, “Why can’t Johnny be a walrus?” These are the people shaping the education of 20,000 children in Oregon.

13/ If a cartoon boy pretending to be a walrus is a threat to your worldview, maybe the problem isn’t my book. Maybe the problem is that your ideology can’t survive even a drop of truth, humor, or dissent. And that’s exactly why Johnny the Walrus must be read.

Matt Walsh is right that these people are threatened over the most benign of speech, and they will try to shut anyone down with any means possible, in an insane story over this book. Until the left gets pushback, our children are in danger in all public schools of their indoctrination where anything, even a book with a Walrus, isn’t allowed to be present to question their narratives.

What do you think of Matt Walsh having his book banned? Leave a comment and let us know.

