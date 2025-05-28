Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear
May 28, 2025

Reading this article makes me want to buy "Johnny The Walrus".

Reply
Share
1 reply
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
May 29, 2025

If the lgbt+blm books had been banned, it would be one thing. But they haven't been banned. They've been moved to an age appropriate area.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture