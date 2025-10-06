Matt Fraction, the husband of feminist activist Kelly Sue DeConnick, was recently hired to write a new Batman series and he’s already using the book to spout anti-police nonsense.

In Batman #2, which was released on October 1st, Fraction and artist Jorge Jimenez us Batman to tell two police officers that “Police brutality and murder put us on opposite sides. Officers.”

The comment is purely anti-police propaganda on top of being nonsensical based on the context of the comic.

Earlier in the book, a group of criminals engage in armed robbery of a delivery truck full of baby formula. One of the criminals murders the truck driver in cold blood. When the police arrive on the scene a shootout occurs between them and the criminals.

While all of this is happening, Tim Drake beats down one of the other criminals. However, the police show up and tell him and the criminal to freeze. The criminal begins to run for cover and is subsequently shot by one of the officers.

Robin then attempts to flee as well and he too is shot.

After the police officers put Robin in a paddy wagon full of criminals and attempt to rough him up, he beats them all up and escapes with the help of Batman. After exiting the vehicle, Robin informs Batman, “That one shot a fleeing suspect in the back. Killed him. Shot me, too.”

The officer replies, “Do it again, If I gotta. Him too, I ain’t afraid.” When his partner tries to deescalate the situation he aims his shotgun at him saying, “You’re on their side now? Known criminals. Vigilantes.” His partner replies, “What are you talking about? They’re on our side--”

Batman then chimes in, “Police brutality and murder puts on opposite sides. Officers.”

To be clear, the officer shooting the fleeing suspect is not murder. It’s self-defense given he and his gang members were just involved in a shootout with the police. It’s quite reasonable to suspect he was fleeing to gain cover in order to launch a counter attack. As for the brutality, sure it’s there, but it’s what’s done in the paddy wagon, not what was done on the street.

Nevertheless, it’s obvious that the entire point of the panel is to push an anti-police message that is devoid of the truth given a murder did not happen.

