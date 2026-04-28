Matt Dinniman gave Variety an interview in March to promote Operation Bounce House, and it confirms everything Fandom Pulse reported last month about his Reddit manifesto. Read alongside his own public statements about using fiction as a political conversion tool, the Variety interview is the other half of the operation: while he’s been quietly targeting conservative readers for “reprogramming,” he’s been just as quietly selling the same content to Hollywood as a prestige property.

Dinniman told Variety that Operation Bounce House was an idea he’d carried since high school but that he wrote “the vast majority” of the book at the end of 2024 with current events being “what pretty much shaped the story it became.” The timing matters. The end of 2024 is the period immediately following Donald Trump’s re-election. Dinniman wrote his book about manipulated gamers committing genocide on colonists framed as terrorists in the two months after the left’s most catastrophic electoral defeat in a generation, and then released it in February 2026 as “what pretty much shaped the story.”