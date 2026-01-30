Eric Lang, the creator of Mass Effect: The Board Game - Priority: Hagalaz, told his followers to remember the hanging of Nazi war criminals following ICE enforcement in Minnesota.

If you recall, back in 2024 it was discovered that Lang inserted gender ideology in the form of pronouns into his Mass Effect board game.

In response to the negative reaction, Lang attacked gamers. He wrote in a now deleted post on X, “I hate even talking about this on social media but if you played Mass Effect TBG, would mind giving it a rating on BGG?”

“To offset the [expletive] manbabies trying to tank the rating with 1s because they can’t handle looking at pronouns on a character sheet.”

While he deleted the post, he doubled down on it in another one. He wrote, “Deleted the stupid post because…well, you know. I hate deleting posts that I stand behind, but [expletive] it. Twitter suck so [expletive] much.”

Now, Lang is commenting on ICE enforcement in Minnesota. First, he posted on Facebook, “My heart breaks, over and over again, for my many dear friends in occupied Minneapolis. Stay strong, stay vigilant and [Expletive] ICE.”