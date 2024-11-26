Casey Hudson, the former BioWare General Manager who was the director of the Mass Effect Trilogy as well as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, announced that his new company Humanoid Origin is shutting down after three without producing a single game.

In a post to LinkedIn, the official Humanoid Origin account announced, “Earlier today, we informed our staff that Humanoid Origin will be shutting down. Despite efforts to shield the studio from broader challenges in the industry, an unexpected shortfall of funding left us unable to sustain operations.”

“We’re heartbroken that we will not be able to bring our new science-fiction universe to completion. Our main concern at this time however is for our team, and we are committed to supporting them in their transition to new employment,” the post continued. “In our time together, the team achieved incredible progress, and demonstrated that it's possible to do amazing work while fostering a culture of fun and creativity. We thank them for their talent, courage, and friendship.”

The studio was launched back in June 2021 with Hudson posting on X, “I've been working with some colleagues on something awesome, and I wish I could tell you all about it! For now though, I can only say this… Today we are announcing a new independent videogame company built to unleash the creative freedom of developers - bringing innovation and artistry to players through an all-new IP.”

He added, “We are Humanoid Studios. This is the first tiny step in our journey, and we hope you'll come along with us on the adventure.”

By February of this year, the company revealed it was “creating a brand-new science fiction universe” that it was describing as an “incredible AAA IP unlike anything else.”

The game was seemingly going to be titled Space Age: Parallax based on a trademark filed by Humanoid Studios with United States Patent and Trademark Office.

