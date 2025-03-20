Mary Robinette Kowal is known for her extreme leftism, over-influencing her fiction, and her new Lady Astronaut novel The Martian Contingency goes further, advocating for the murder of babies through her main character.

The world first heard of Mary Robinette Kowal as she was brought into Brandon Sanderson’s Writing Excuses podcast as a co-host. The men there wanted to virtue signal by bringing in a female with feminist leanings as a “new perspective” for their audiences. The show’s tone soon changed from fun to something different, but it propelled Mary Robinette Kowal to some prominence in the industry.

Most of Kowal’s work appeared to be romances billed as sci-fi, which she started winning the award circuit for her outspoken feminism with the John. W Campbell award for best new writer. Her clout in the industry increased, and soon, her award nominations did as well.

Like many writers in the elites, there’s little information on how much she’s sold or what kind of readership she’s cultivated, but a string of award wins and nominations a mile long.

Eventually, she parlayed her awards into a Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) presidency, where she began the decline of the professional organization into the embattled social club it is today.

Mary Robinette Kowal was also brought in to run WorldCon in Washington, D.C., after scandals led prior chairs to step down. The weapons manufacturer Raytheon sponsored the convention, and the sci-fi fandom quickly chastised the convention, and she was forced to apologize for it.

She also had a history of attacking conservatives in science fiction. She used her blog and clout to attack authors who organized the Sad Puppies slate of nominees in the Hugo Awards. “Historically, every time there’s an advance in the rights of a disenfranchised group, whether that’s women’s lib or desegregation, there’s a corresponding pushback by the dominant group because it feels like it is losing power,” she wrote at the time on her blog while attacking Baen Books writer Larry Correia and his friends in the industry.

Her Lady Astronaut series is a hallmark of her feminism and push of science fiction toward being little more than romance novels in a space setting, with many critics describing her plots as not much happening at all outside of the intrapersonal moments and explicit sex scenes, which garner Kowal her award nominations.

The latest installment, The Martian Contingency, just released from Tor Books. Though it only has five Amazon ratings from customers, Tor stacks the deck with advance review copies sent to reviewers through GoodReads, where she has 89 ratings and a 4.13-star rating among those

.The reviews reveal a plot mired in politics, where one reviewer says it heavily hits on “racial prejudice, religious prejudice and misogyny” as the lady astronaut lands on the red planet.

Reviewer Jonathan Koan says the book also has an extremely cringy pro-abortion plot where it doesn’t delve into any arguments as to the morality of the situation but ignores it in favor of just having a woman get an abortion.

He said, “A major portion of the book, particularly the second half of the book, is dedicated to a plotpoint about a lady astronette getting pregnant, and trying to determine whether to have an abortion or to keep the baby. This plot point might have worked if handled differently. Unfortunately, not only does the character make the obviously wrong choice in the book, but the argument is heavily weighed in one direction, and there is no solid counter argument or major consequence for the characters' actions.”

Naturally, Kowal would advocate for child murder, given her past history of advocating for degenerate lifestyles and destructive feminism. The latest installment of The Lady Astronaut seems to be more thinly veiled political rants mixed with graphic sex scenes, which is about all her target audience reads.

