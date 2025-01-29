Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LumberJackAhz's avatar
LumberJackAhz
Jan 29, 2025

Wait, so ANOTHER RedHead was Race Swapped?!?!?!?!?

It's on purpose at this point. These Făggots hate RedHeads and are made that RedHeads are usually some of the most attractive people.

Get Woke, Go Broke.......

Reply
Share
9 replies
John's avatar
John
Jan 30, 2025

I will not watch one second of this woke mess. Race & gender swapping is a recipe for disaster. Morons.

Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture