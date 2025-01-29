Marvel race and gender swapped the character of Lizard aka Dr. Curtis “Curt” Connors in its recently released Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Disney+ show.

As shared to X by Gary Buechler aka Nerdrotic, Dr. Curtis “Curt” Connors is now a black female.

Nerdrotic wrote, “Disney Marvel's Dr. Connors AKA The Lizard from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.”

X user Mr. Bug shared a clip from the show that confirms that the black woman featured in the above image is referred to as Dr. Connors.

She says, “Hi Peter, I’m Carla Connors. Currently with Oscorp’s Energy Research Division.”

This revelation comes after Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s voice actor Hudson Thames for the show told Collider, “I thought it was awesome. I mean, my biggest fear was that it was gonna be annoying and woke, and it wasn't, and I was like, 'Yes, this is great, it's so well written,' like it feels real.”

He added, “I'm the oldest of five boys, so I feel like I kind of know what's happening in their lives and in high school, and it felt like it was doing that justice.”

To be clear, Lizard first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #6 and he is depicted as a white man.

What do you make of Marvel race and gender swapping Lizard in Your Friendly Neighborhood after Thames claimed the show was not woke?

