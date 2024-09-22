Marvel Comics is doubling down on the woke in their new X-Men relaunch, From the Ashes, as it’s pushing the LGBTQ+ agenda harder than ever through its line. Editor Tom Brevoort warned Marvel Comic fans this would happen, but with Exceptional X-Men and Dazzler, we see the worst of the comic industry.

In July, Marvel Comics rebooted the entire X-Men line, producing a myriad of books, from Uncanny X-Men to X-Factor to NYX. As typical of the X-Men line, these books were of varying quality, from X-cellent to completely unreadable.

The two “main books” of Uncanny X-Men and X-Men seemed to keep out most of the wokeism from its storylines. Gail Simone took Uncanny and formed a team under Rogue of X-Men misfits, unsure what to do with their lives with Xavier out of the picture and being forced together as a team to handle their missions. Jed McKay In X-Men, meanwhile, established a base of operations under Cyclops to find new mutants and rescue them. It’s pretty standard fare for the mutants.

But Marvel Comics and Tom Brevoort insidiously took the worst of woke elements and launched them later, as if the point of the main books is to distract from the propaganda and put out the books in hopes readers will grab the entire line to get indoctrinated.

Exceptional X-Men features a diversity hire writer, Eve L. Ewing, whose entire existence in the comic book industry is due to race-baiting. She fashions herself as a “cultural organizer” and came into prominence by writing books complaining about alleged racism in Chicago.

In this book, Eve L. Ewing hardly wrote a team X-Men book at all, but the first issue features Kitty Pryde in a near panic attack about anxiety while she frets over her “girlfriend,” making it clear that it’s a LGBTQ+ stand-in for X-Men.

It compounds as Eve L. Ewing introduces a young black mutant who appears to be a self-insert, which she’s already done prior in the Marvel Universe with the character Ironheart.

Dazzler #1 came out a couple of weeks later, and this issue is an entire allegory for being LGBTQ+. The pop star uses terms like “normalizing Mutants,” something the extreme woke talk about when they try to “normalize” their fetishes on the regular.

It gets far worse, though, toward the end of the book, when the words “Out and proud” are pasted over the entire last page multiple times as lyrics, in case one needed a firm reminder that this book’s entire intention was indoctrination, not creating a fun comic book.

X-Men line editor Tom Brevoort warned readers last year that “the message is the premise” regarding X-Men being a vehicle for woke activism. It seems he wanted to keep that premise out of the two main books so as not to kill sales entirely for Marvel Comics, but as more and more characters get forced into the LGBTQ+ agenda in mainstream comics, readers tune out because they are sick of having their favorites turned into degenerate false incarnations of what the original creators never intended.

