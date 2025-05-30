Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
May 30, 2025

For the advance reviewers to have such a lukewarm reaction really speaks badly...

The public isn't going to like it.

Advance reviewers are often chosen (now) specifically because they are in the habit of talking good about movies - so they can keep seeing free movies. This is different from more honest "focus groups."

And... it's H-wood. The movie will be filled with Inversion Matrix crap. Good is bad, bad is good, wrong is right, etc.

