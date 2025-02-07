Exiting Marvel Studios Producer Nate Moore shared that long-gestating Armor Wars series no longer a top priority at the studio.

Speaking with Collider, Moore, who announced his departure from Marvel Studios in the middle of December, revealed that Armor Wars is unlikely to be made any time soon.

He told the outlet, “You know, that’s not my project, to be honest. But, I do know, as Marvel [Studios] continues to go through this phase, we want to make sure whatever we’re making is awesome.”

“So that means we had to slow down some things that were on the front burner. It doesn't mean we'll never make it, but it does mean we just have to be a little bit more considered so that every time out, audiences are guaranteed quality."

Armor Wars was originally announced by Marvel Studios and its boss Kevin Feige back in 2020 during Disney’s Investor Day 2020 presentation.

Feige said at the time, “We are also well underway on a series for Disney+ based on Armor Wars. A classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true. It’s what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands.”

He went on to reveal the series was supposed to star Don Cheadle, “And this series will star beloved member of the MCU. Don Cheadle will be returning as Jim Rhodes aka War Machine.”

Armor Wars was a 7-issue comic book series that began in Iron Man #225 and concluded in Iron Man #231. The series saw a number of Tony Stark’s villains acquiring his technology.

In the comic run, Stark discovers his technology has been stolen while investigating the former villain Force’s armor.

After making this discovery, he would then compile a list of all the people who might have possibly benefited from the use of his stolen technology.

The villains include Doctor Doom, The Beetle, Shockwave, Stilt-Man, The Crimson Dynamo, The Controller, The Mauler, The Raiders, Titanium Man, Professor Power, and more.

However, Stark was unclear on whether any of these villains had actually used his technology. They were still just suspects.

He would then discuss with Carl Walker, the man who was formerly the supervillain Force, where he acquired Stark’s technology that was found in his suit. Walker informs him that he received the technology from Justin Hammer.

From there Tony teams up with Scott Lang aka Ant-Man and Jim Rhodes in order to discover who stole his technology and how it came to be in the possession of Justin Hammer.

Ant-Man sneaks into one of Justin Hammer’s companies called Transcorp where he helps Stark uncover a file that reveals Hammer purchased Stark’s technology from the villain Spymaster.

Not only does it reveal who stole Stark’s technology, but it also reveals a list of the people who purchased the technology from Hammer. That list includes Beetle, Controller, Professor Power, The Raiders, Shockwave, and Stilt-Man.

With the list in his possession, Stark begins hunting down the villains who have acquired his technology. But it’s not just villains that he hunts down, he decides to take down any and all suit creations using his technology even if those suits are owned by the U.S. government.

It eventually leads the U.S. government to try and rein in Iron Man, and if the superhero won’t do it voluntarily they will fund research and projects from Stark’s rivals to bring him down.

What do you make of Moore revealing this show is nowhere close to getting made?

