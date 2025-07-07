Fandom Pulse

Gridhunter
Jul 8

I'm sure the real reason involves astrology, with some celestial body being in retrograde and too closely aligned with the seventh planet.

Laran Mithras
Jul 8Edited

They keep alluding to "mysterious" reasons.

It isn't mysterious.

Mike Benz alerted us (and confirmed to me and others) that our tax dollars were funding the sick Luciferian propaganda pushed in gaming. USAID $$$s supported the media's side against gamers in Gamergate.

We discovered with DOGE that USAID funded almost everything, worldwide, either directly or funneled through NGOs to achieve "plausible deniability" in culpability. We know that CIA has had a working coordination with Mossad on domestic operations in America since the 1950s via the recent JFK files release. We know that CIA/Mossad operational method is to inject propaganda in every form of media a society "consumes."

No, it isn't a mystery. Marvel lost USAID funding. Is it any wonder now why these companies (Microsoft, Disney, Marvel, Electronic Arts, and the entire H-wood industry) are now suddenly concerned with losses and money when they laughed off devastating losses just a year ago?

They could laugh at losses because our tax dollars supported them. Not anymore.

