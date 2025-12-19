Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum provided some new details about Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 describing Daredevil as a “revolutionary.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote the show, Winderbaum claimed the show has a “lot of heavy themes” and “a lot of dark moments and tragic events.”

Additionally, he revealed that “Daredevil is a revolutionary in this season. He's a rebel and it's fun to see him go up against the power of the city."

As for what kind of revolutionary he is, Entertainment Weekly’s Nick Romano shared, “Showrunner Dario Scardapane used the French Revolution as a common reference during filming.”

Actor Charlie Cox hinted at how this is depicted, “It feels like one misstep and loved ones disappear. You are taken, there's no way out.”

“It's a very claustrophobic world,” he added.

For those unfamiliar with the French Revolution, Dawn Beutner at Catholic World Report describes it as being akin to a communist revolution. She wrote, “the French Revolution looks a lot more like a communist revolution than a battle over unjust laws and taxation.

She goes on to point out a number of ways it was a communist revolution:

What did the French revolutionaries call their new government? The Paris Commune. How did both the French revolutionaries and Lenin’s communists gain control of their respective countries? Through deadly violence and false propaganda. What was the goal of both groups of revolutionaries? To tear down all existing leaders and political structures and establish new ones, of course with themselves in charge of it all.

Additionally, she points to how the revolution was carried out, “a staggering level of violence occurred in the city streets of France as ordinary citizens were summarily executed by guillotine after the barest imitation of a trial. … the French revolutionary leaders were all hotheads who demanded action, violence, and complete control, right now.”

Furthermore, she notes, “Perhaps the most obvious similarity between communist revolutions, such as the Russian Revolution of 1917, and the eighteenth-century French Revolution is that these revolutions were led by men who possessed an absolute hatred of Christians, and the Catholic Church in particular.”

Given Winderbaum’s description it appears this second season will be just another perversion and subversion done by woke Marvel. They will take the most Catholic character in its library and turn him into a communist revolutionary.

