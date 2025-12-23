Marvel Studios announced it will dump all episodes of the race-swapped Wonder Man series onto Disney+ at the end of January.

The Direct reported, “An official Disney+ press release reconfirmed that Wonder Man will debut all episodes on the same day, January 27, 2026.”

The last Disney+ live-action series to have all its episodes dumped on Disney+ the same day was Echo. The strategy allowed the show to chart on Nielsen’s streaming charts for its debut week with 731 million minutes viewed. However, in its second week it was nowhere to be found and it never showed up again.

For comparison, Loki Season 1 Episode 1 did 731 million minutes by itself and that was back in 2021 when there were far less subscribers on Disney+. Loki was also not available on Hulu, which Echo was as well.

Additionally, Echo is likely the worst performing Marvel Studios release on Disney+ with an average of just 146 million minutes watched per episode. However, it’s likely much of the 731 million minutes viewed was front loaded and a number of people never finished the entire show.

It’s not hard to imagine Wonder Man performing even worse than Echo. The series is clearly a race-swap, but on top of that it appears to be navel gazing at Hollywood with actor Ben Kingsley, who returns to his role as Trevor Slattery describing it to Entertainment Weekly as “a journey of two guys in Hollywood that’s really entertaining.”

“We look at the casting process, we look at the auditioning process, we look at the directing process, the writing process,” he elaborated. “We look at the ego traps. We look at the seductive side of fame. We look at everything that’s beautiful and good, and also everything that’s vulnerable and rather unhealthy, but in a very entertaining, non-judgmental way.”

Marvel TV boss Winderbaum previously shared that the show is “a story about Hollywood. And it’s a story about not just Hollywood, I would say it’s a story about acting and the journey of an actor in Hollywood, of having to balance being an artist with making money and very grounded ideas that anyone who came up in Hollywood or in the arts in general can relate to. I certainly could on a very deep level.”

NEXT: The Old Entertainment System Shows What It Is By Admitting What It Does