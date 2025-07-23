Fandom Pulse

Douglas Marolla
Jul 24

You're right. It would sell. I'd be very interested. The first XMen I got was from the "Days of Future Past" Claremont / Byrne run ... #141 I think.

I'd get on a train and go to Midtown Comics and get a copy. For sure. That cover is great. Certainly better than the last 15 years of comics I've ignored from Marvel.

Barry Eby
Jul 25

Marvel publication of Byrne’s 32-issue Elsewhen fanfiction announced at SDCC yesterday.

