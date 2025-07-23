Marvel Teases Possibility Of John Byrne Returning To X-Men
Today’s video has some interesting comic content coming from San Diego Comic-Con. We’ll find out how real this rumor is once the panel happens on Thursday. Would you be interested in reading this?
You're right. It would sell. I'd be very interested. The first XMen I got was from the "Days of Future Past" Claremont / Byrne run ... #141 I think.
I'd get on a train and go to Midtown Comics and get a copy. For sure. That cover is great. Certainly better than the last 15 years of comics I've ignored from Marvel.
Marvel publication of Byrne’s 32-issue Elsewhen fanfiction announced at SDCC yesterday.