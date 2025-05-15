Marvel Studios released their Ironheart trailer earlier this week and in a little over 24 hours it has received nearly a quarter million dislikes on the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.

As of writing, the trailer has over 5.8 million views, just 154,000 likes, and over 237,000 dislikes.

In the comments, the trailer is being mocked. One wrote, “‘I wanna create something iconic’ Creates something that already exists.”

Another posted, “Black character: Appears on screen The music: ‘It's rappin' time’"

“I'm sure we'll be reminded of how unique she is and how no one has ever done what she does,” wrote one person.

Another stated, “I'm genuinely impressed they havent disabled the comments.”

Still another wrote, “Ironheart getting more screentime than War Machine ever did is crazy.”

“As an electrician I too use my teeth to remove wire isolation,” posted one person.

Another commented, “Man I can't WAIT for her to be better at everything that Tony Stark is at because of course she is.”

“Trailer Team : What kind of music you want for the trailer ? Marvel : Stereotype please,” mocked one.

Another trashed it, “Tony Stark was able to build this in a cave! With a bunch of scraps!” Scientists with years of knowledge: ‘I’m sorry I’m not Tony Stark!’ Teenager: ‘Actually it’s super easy barely an inconvenience!’”

Given this reaction it is unlikely the show will perform well on Disney+. Furthermore, Marvel shows on Disney+ have been in a downward trend for quite some time.

The most recent example of this was Daredevil: Born Again, which only managed to get on Luminate’s Top 10 chart for a single week when it was airing. It managed to achieve 387.3 million views during the week of March 6th through March 13th.

Furthermore, Google Trends show that Ironheart is trending worse than Daredevil: Born Again.

What do you make of the negative reaction that the Ironheart trailer is receiving?

