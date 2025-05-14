Marvel Studios executives are attempting to pitch their latest Disney+ series, Ironheart to the general public by claiming that Ironheart’s story is not about passing the mantle of Iron Man to her.

In a featurette for the upcoming show Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum stated, “The story of Ironheart is not a story about the mantle of Iron Man getting passed. If anything, it’s the opposite.”

The show’s executive producer Zoie Nagelhout added, “It’s really about her proving herself and achieving her own legacy.”

READ: C.S. Lewis Scholar Argues There Are Positives Of Sex-Swapped Aslan, There Are None

When the show was originally announced back in 2020, Kevin Feige promoted it by noting Williams’ armor was the most advanced since Iron Man. He said, “Ironheart will be a series for Disney+ about genius inventor Riri Williams, who has the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man’s.”

“Dominique Thorne will play the title role. And as we like to do. Both Secret Invasion and Ironheart will tie directly to MCU feature films,” he concluded.

In the comics, Ironheart literally takes the place of Iron Man after he is put into a coma by Carol Danvers during the events of Civil War II.

In the first issue of Invincible Iron Man #1, writer Brian Michael Bendis has her say, “It’s like it was meant to be or something. I don’t even think that way, but this is too big and -- and too connected. It has to mean something. I’m supposed to be Iron Man now? Me. That is insane.”

READ: Cannes Film Festival Bans Nudity On Red Carpet And Other Areas "For Decency Reasons"

By the third issue she is literally wearing a modified Iron Man suit with the same color scheme and everything albeit she is trying to figure out a superhero name for herself.

What do you make of these claims from these Marvel executives?

NEXT: Why Americans Think Cartoons Are For Kids