Mr0303
Jun 17, 2025

He will promote whatever his corpo masters at Disney tell him to, including Hilary Clinton and Kamala Harris.

DeGave
Jun 18, 2025

This doesn't work on anyone anymore. Marvel movies are no good anymore. Having a guy from the good ones saying one of the ones no one is excited about is exciting does not move any needle. No one cares. They could have nude super models promoting the show and still no one would watch the show. You can't fix complete apathy with endorsements.

