Marvel Studios rolled out Robert Downey Jr. to promote its upcoming SJW Ironheart series.

While Dominique Thorne, who plays Ironheart and her co-star Anthony Ramos, who plays Parker Robbins aka The Hood, were promoting the show on Good Morning America, Downey happens to provide a “surprise” special message to the two actors via a video message.

In what appears to be an obviously scripted message, Downey Jr. says, “Good Morning America. Ah! New studio. God, it looks great. Ms. Thorne, I couldn’t be happier than to be seeing you bring Riri Williams to life. But The Hood has me nervous. Is the hood green? Please tell me Mr. Ramos is not replacing me as Dr. Doom via Parker Robbins. Is there something they’re not telling me?”

“Anyway, I don’t want to step on your interview. Long story short, Ironman loves Ironheart.”

Downey’s comments appear to be in reference to fans noting that Ironheart is a DEI replacement for Iron Man. In the comics, Ironheart literally takes the place of Iron Man after he is put into a coma by Carol Danvers during the events of Civil War II.

In the first issue of Invincible Iron Man #1, writer Brian Michael Bendis has her say, “It’s like it was meant to be or something. I don’t even think that way, but this is too big and -- and too connected. It has to mean something. I’m supposed to be Iron Man now? Me. That is insane.”

By the third issue she is literally wearing a modified Iron Man suit with the same color scheme and everything albeit she is trying to figure out a superhero name for herself.

These comments from Downey do put to bed the fact that Marvel was using his name in an attempt to promote the show without him actually being shown doing it.

For example, Thorne told Empire in May, “Robert Downey Jr and I spoke just after we wrapped, and he shared some very lovely words about my journey. He told me how excited he was and that he’s rooting for it, too. I literally got two thumbs up. It’s really reassuring to know you’re not embarrassing Iron Man.”

While it puts those complaints to bed, it opens even bigger ones with Downey Jr. fully endorsing this SJW show that will be pushing gender ideology with a drag queen character played by a drag queen. Furthermore, actor Jaren Kyei Merrell, who plays the drag queen character of Slug in the show, revealed the plot is about activists robbing people to address some kind of power dynamic. He told Entertainment Weekly, “I help a group of urban Robin Hoods to take away from the privileged and help give back to the community. I’m there to help out on all the missions that go down, trying to shift this power dynamic in this version of Chicago we see in the show.”

If Downey is openly endorsing this evil ideology that the show is blatantly pushing, what kind of nonsense will he be pushing when it comes time to promote his Avengers films?

What do you make of Downey endorsing this blatant SJW show?

