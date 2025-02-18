The culture keeps turning. While the Passage Press article from today might not be the biggest celebrity name garnering book news, the ideas he proposes are very useful. We certainly could use more patrons here at Fandom Pulse to create an alternative to mainstream entertainment media.

Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!