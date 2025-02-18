Fandom Pulse

Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Feb 18, 2025

It's almost like the CCP don't care about workers. Imagine that.

LumberJackAhz's avatar
LumberJackAhz
Feb 18, 2025

RUG PULL INCOMING!!!!!!

THIS is why I never gave the Game a chance. Since Marvel(and by extention Disney) is involved, that means it WILL go Woke at some point.

They waited until the Game was successful, and now will likely hire Woke retărds to run the Game.

If this does happen, it's over for Marvel Rivals.

Also in case anyone doesn't know, Overwatch 2 is bring back Loot Boxes due to how bad the Game is right now. So I wouldn't put it past Blizzard to start coming out with Attractive Characters to get people back, while Marvel Rivals digs their own Grave.

