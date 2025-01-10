A revenue estimate claims that NetEase’s Marvel Rivals game has grossed $136 million in its first month after launch.

According to Chinese website GameLook, Marvel Rivals grossed an estimated ¥400 million or about $54.5 million on Steam.

Next, it claimed it grossed ¥200 million from PlayStation. That’s about $27.2 million.

From there, it estimated that the game brought in ¥20 million on Xbox. That’s around $2.7 million.

It then detailed that additional revenue came in from a non-Steam PC client likely totaling $15.6 million. That brings the overall non-China monthly gross to $100 million.

As for total revenue, the outlet shared it was likely around ¥1 billion or around $136.3 million meaning that it grossed another $36 million just in China.

Finally, the outlet shared its belief that the game could potentially be a ¥10 billion annual performer. That’s about $1.3 billion.

Marvel Rivals has consistently been one of the most played games since its launch in December. Currently the game is fourth in peak concurrent players in the last 24 hours as well as current active players. It’s only behind Counter-Strike 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and Dota 2.

The game hit an all-time peak concurrent player count of 480,990, the first Sunday after it released. The game has maintained its player base throughout the month.

As noted above, the most recent 24-hour peak was 445,426. That’s just a 7.3% decline from the all-time peak.

The game is also dominating True Trophies’ weekly Most Popular PlayStation charts. In the most recent chart, the game ranked third behind Fortnite and Call of Duty.

In fact, since the game released it has not moved from that 3rd place position.

As for Xbox, the game initially placed fourth on True Achievements’ Most Popular Xbox games chart. In subsequent weeks it remained in the top five, falling to fifth the week ending December 22, 2024.

However, it moved back up to fourth in the most recent chart for the week ending January 5, 2025.

What do you make of these revenue estimates for Marvel Rivals?

