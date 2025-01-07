The development team for Marvel Rivals shared their vision for the game following its launch as it heads into Season 1.

First, Creative Director Guangguang detailed that Season 1: Eternal Night Falls introduces the Fantastic Four as playable characters to free New York from Dracula.

Along with the release of the Fantastic Four, the game will introduce three new maps as well: Empire of Eternal Night: Sanctum Sanctorum, Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown, and Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park.

READ: 'Final Fantasy XIV' Player Counts Predicted To Drop Below 1 Million After Disastrous 'Dawntrail' Expansion

He continued, “Season 1 will be a three-month long journey divided into two thrilling halves, each lasting six or seven weeks. In the first half, we’ll introduce Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman, a new Convoy map in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown, and the all-new game mode, Doom Match, within the Sanctum Sanctorum.”

“Our narrative team is also releasing the first defined chapter in this electrifying new saga that’s sure to captivate. The Dooms have set cracked the foundation of these multiple timelines, now we’ll dive into the threats of each,” he stated.

From there, he detailed that New York is now under the control of Dracula and controls the power of Chronovium. He also noted this is not just a background story, but is part of the company’s vision of a “unified Chronoverse Saga.”

As for the game’s Season 1 Battle Pass, he shared that it is “loaded with 10 stunning costumes and their related content.”

The Season 1 Luxury Battle Pass will cost 990 Lattice. If you complete the Battle Pass you will receive 600 Lattice and 600 units.

READ: 'The Gamer' Disparages Gamers And Whines That 'Marvel Rivals' Has Too Many Playable Characters

The game’s Lead Combat Designer Zhiyong then provided details on Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman noting that Mister Fantastic is a Duelist while Invisible Woman is a Strategist.

Next, he shared details on the Sanctum Sanctorum map, “Here, 8-12 players will engage in combat across this mystical mansion with the top 50% claiming victory!”

Moving on to the Midtown map he noted, “Join forces with heroes in a race to deliver the Fantastic Four’s invaluable mechanical assistant H.E.R.B.I.E. from the Baxter Building to Avengers Tower - the last bastion against the forces of darkness! On this map, you’ll experience the form of destruction unique to the Empire of Eternal Night - Recursive Destruction that lets you turn back the clock, reshape the environment, and create epic new opportunities for victory.”

Zhinyong then noted that ranged duelists paired with shield heroes became the game’s first meta especially among top tier players.

While noting this, he also added, “We’ll be making crucial balance adjustments to keep the battles fresh and exciting. Firstly, we’ll be slightly toning down the prowess of formidable, ranged duelists like Hela and Hawkeye ensuring all ranged heroes have a chance to shine.”

“We are also enhancing the mobile-type Vanguards like Captain America and Venom empowering them to charge into battle and protect their allies with renewed vigor,” he continued. “Additionally, we’re boosting the capabilities that shine in specialized compositions like Wolverine and Storm to ensure they are the cornerstone of unique strategies. As for Cloak & Dagger, we are elevating their potential, making them more formidable in diverse team setups. Also the detection range for Jeff the Land Shark’s ultimate ability will also be fine-tuned to better align with early warning signals.”

READ: Former 'Concord' Players Not Happy With 'Marvel Rivals' Success: "Why Did Concord Have To Die And Marvel Rivals Gets To Live?"

Next, he revealed that they will reveal pick and win rates for Season 0 and it will be sorted by quick match and competitive modes. The quick match data will combine both console and PC players while the competitive mode will keep them separated.

This data plans to be updated every half season.

Specifically regarding competitive play, the game plans to reset rankings and then rank players in seven divisions.

He explained, “For instance, if you were a Platinum 1, you will embark on your Season 1 journey from Silver 2.”

There will also be a new major rank called Celestial that is in between Grandmaster and Eternity, “This elite tier features three divisions and stands above Grandmaster and below Eternity.”

Finally, he shared that the game is introducing a new graphics option “that provides higher frame rates to meet the needs of competitive players. Additionally, we will introduce support for mouse acceleration settings allowing players to customize their preferences.”

“We will also be introducing a Streamer Mode in the first half of Season 1 for those aspiring Marvel Rivals streamers out there,” he concluded.

What do you make of everything coming in the first half of Season 1 for Marvel Rivals?

Support Fandom Pulse with a great graphic novel that classic Marvel Comics fans will love. Back THE EMERALD ARRAY book on Fund My Comic!

NEXT: 'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League' Developers Hit With Another Round Of Layoffs