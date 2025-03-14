Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Mar 14, 2025

It's almost like the CCP wanted to damage Western studios. Prytania took their money and now they act surprised that an enemy is behaving as such.

LumberJackAhz
Mar 14, 2025

So Defamation is an Unconstitutional Law, and I hope he loses.

I don't care WHAT is said, you have the 1st Amendment right to say it. The 1st Amendment is an absolute, and ANYONE who uses Unconstitutional Laws deserves to lose and get smacked in the face.

Also I believe NetEase is a Chinese company, so this won't go anywhere hopefully.

Welcome to adulthood. Sticks and Stones..........

