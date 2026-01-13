Fandom Pulse

DemsAreTrash
2d

Marshmallow Ali needs to walk away from all of this.

ShootyBear
2d

Didn’t most movies have separate writers and directors and only a few savants did both? Seems like these days every director wants to write the script too. Those seem like very different skills. Maybe that’s one reason it’s hard now?

