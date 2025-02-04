Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chad's avatar
Chad
Feb 5, 2025

Norrin Radd is Silver Surfer!

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Feb 4, 2025

Pedro Pascal is a reason enough for me to not waste time watching the trailer.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture