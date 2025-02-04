Marvel Studios released its first trailer for its upcoming film Fantastic Four: First Steps.

You can watch the trailer here:

The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm aka Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm aka The Thing. It also features Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sara Niles.

The film is directed by Matt Shakman.

The official description for the film reads, “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).”

It concludes, “And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

