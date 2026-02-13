Comic book deaths aren’t really even newsworthy anymore, and many may not have even noticed that Danny Ketch, the 1990s Ghost Rider, was unceremoniously killed in a new Marvel miniseries many aren’t even reading called Spirit Of Violence. The character’s creator, Howard Mackie, responded on Facebook with his sadness about the character.

Danny Ketch isn’t the original Ghost Rider, that distinction goes to Johnny Blaze, but he was the continuation in the 1990s. Since then, Marvel Comics has gone the diversity route with the character with Roberto “Robbie” Reyes, and then even further to feminize the character as Alejandra Jones.

With so many modern diversity Ghost Riders, there’s not enough room for the original white continuation, and so Marvel Comics naturally decided to give the character the axe. Or the fire whip, in teh case of Ghost Rider.

In Marvel’s latest mini-series, Spirits of Violence, Ghost Riders from across the globe unite to confront a formidable new enemy: the Spirit of Violence. The story revives Danny Ketch’s sister, Barbara, transforming her into the host for this destructive entity. She’s not the only familiar face brought back; Johnny Blaze’s spouse, Roxanne, reemerges as the antagonistic Black Rose. As the Spirits of Vengeance rally against this peril, Danny Ketch delivers a heroic final act, restraining his sister to ensure they’re both struck down by the deadly Blight Blade.In the closing scenes, Johnny attempts to bring his brother back, but with Corruption in play and the Spirit of Violence vanquished, the Spirits of Vengeance are now bound to their hosts without the ability to transfer. Danny is interred beside Barbara, marking what appears to be a temporary farewell to the Marvel cosmos. That said, Marvel’s mystical realm is no stranger to comebacks—death often feels like a temporary setback, with characters cycling in and out like a well-oiled machine. Johnny Blaze alone has clawed his way back from the afterlife on numerous occasions. Take a look at Danny’s poignant send-off in the panels below, and rest assured, the lineage of Spirits of Vengeance has no shortage of successors.

It was an unceremonious end, and as mentioned, many probably aren’t reading at all at this juncture, but the character creator Howard Mackie chimed in on Facebook when he learned of the book through its retail release, not even being told in advance. He said at fist, “R.I.P. Danny Ketch.”

Afterward, he gave a lengthier post, “A follow-up to my post about the death of Danny Ketch. First, I did create the character for Marvel, but it was work-for-hire. So, I knew the deal when I wrote my first story-- I created the character, but Marvel owns it. Second, Marvel had no obligation to talk to me about the story-- I’m not even sure that many Marvel editors know who I am. Third, I have not read the story-- but the death was the prerogative of the writer of the project, and I’m sure the writer saw the death as a major plot point. Fifth, yeah... deaths and the Marvel Universe... I was just talking to Aunt May, Bucky, Norman Osborne, Ben Reilly, and a host of others. Last and not least-- it did sting a little to see that a character based on ME was dying(I’M not dead yet), but the current character is VERY different from the one I created all those years ago, so... my version of Danny Ketch lives on in memories and reprints. Thanks for the kind words, everyone.”

He continued, “P.S. — Keep your eyes peeled for an announcement of an upcoming project (NOT for Marvel) in which I will channel some of my Ghost Rider energy.”

Mackie’s fans responded with sadness at Marvel’s latest unimpactful character death.

What do you think of Marvel killing Danny Ketch?

Want something different from the mainstream that has classic superhero storytelling? Sign up for the Flying Sparks Omnibus, collecting over 450 pages of the epic story of Meta-Girl by Jon Del Arroz!

NEXT: IDW Publishing Gets Savaged by Comic Professionals For Their Bad Business Practices