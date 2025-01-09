Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zee's avatar
zee
Jan 10, 2025

Keep that Spear-chuckin-andrenochrome-guzzling-witch-whore as far away from X-Men as possible.

Reply
Share
1 reply
V900's avatar
V900
Jan 9, 2025

LOL NO!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture