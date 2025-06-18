Marvel Comics editorial likes nothing more than to humiliate fans of The Amazing Spider-Man, as exemplified in the new ASM #6 where Peter Parker is once again shown getting cucked at the expense of his character.

Ever since the event One More Day, where J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada teamed to remove Spider-Man’s marriage from continuity with a nonsensical storyline where Peter made a deal with the proverbial devil (Mephisto) to end his matrimony, it’s been one thing after another of not giving fans what they want and ensuring that Peter never develops as a character—in fact, he’s shown to be a complete loser with the ladies.

His secondary love, Felicia Hardy, Black Cat has been turned into a lesbian in recent iterations of her book, giving Peter no solace there.

Mary Jane, meanwhile, in continuity has been shacking up with this fellow Paul, who looks a lot like Matt Walsh, much to the chagrin of fans who hated the character and what was being done to Peter in the process.

It had been getting pretty bad under Zeb Wells’ tenure as writing, but it may be editorial who’s mandating all of this cuckholdry for Peter, as it seems to transcend writers at this point.

Last year, editor Nick Lowe was heckled at New York Comic Con for refusing to give answers on the Peter and MJ relationship. Tom Brevoort lashed out at fans on his blog implying MJ and Peter would never get together again in mainline continuity, despite Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man posting record numbers in sales for presenting the married couple with children that fans crave from Spider-Man.

Marvel went back to the well to try to relaunch with an all new Amazing Spider-Man #1 first issue this last year, something they’ve been doing more often as their comics aren’t selling beyond the first handful of issues, largely because of continuity problems editorial has caused which makes long-time fans not want to read any longer.

In this new iteration, Spider-Man is dating a nurse named Shay Marken from Ravencroft Institute. They’re shown getting coffee and having a date in the newest issue.

Peter asks her to a trivia night, and Shay says she has a date with another man, asking Peter if he’s dating other women also, acting like it’s completely normal for a woman to act like a complete slut and have a man accept it in modern society.

Later, Peter gets very clingy to Black Cat trying to let her know he’s not exclusive, but we all know that’s not going anywhere at this juncture.

Aunt May returns to humiliate fans later in the issue implying she wouldn’t mind if Peter got married, but obviously not to Mary Jane, who the fans would want.

This seems another dead end insert of a character nobody likes, wants, or asks for with the sole intention of turning Peter Parker into a cuckhold again. Why does Marvel Comics keep doing this to Spider-Man, and more importantly, why do fans keep buying it? Leave a comment and let us know.

