Mr0303
Jun 18, 2025

Peter Parker is supposed to be the common man, somebody you relate to. This is the exact reason the SJWs at Marvel hate his guts and cast misery upon him at every opportunity.

sleepdeprived_bear
Jun 18, 2025

What's up with the constant issue #1? My computer doesn't reboot as often as Marvel reboots their characters and stories.

