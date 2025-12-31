Fandom Pulse

Dec 31

This is hilarious and totally predictable. Blind bag gimmicks are already pushing collectability too far, but shipping every single one damaged? That's operational incompetence at a scale that's hard to even fathom. The fact that this happend right during the holidays when decision-makers are gone makes it even worse - retailers are stuck holding damaged inventory with no guidance. Marvel's been leaning so hard on variant gimmicks to prop up declining sales that they forgot to actually QC the product. Guess specualtors learned an expensive lesson.

