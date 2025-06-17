Fandom Pulse

Steve Larbig
Jun 17, 2025

Its unfortunate that Disney/Marvel continue to create these awful shows (looking at you Acolyte) and cancel solid shows like Andor. (Acolyte was cancelled too but it should never have been green lighted in the first place.)

Are the execs in Hollywood wed to this ideology at the expense of good storytelling? They're spending untold millions on shows that struggle to find an audience. Only an MBA could be that foolish.

Minakata Hizuru
Jun 17, 2025

globo homo indoctrination dont watch 99% of thing made in west.

