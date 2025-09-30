Marvel Comics writer Ta-Nehisi Coates slandered TPUSA founder and Christian political activist Charlie Kirk as a “hatemonger” and even claimed the purpose of his life was “hate.”

In an appearance on The Ezra Klein Show, Coates was asked why Charlie Kirk was winning.

Coates responded in part, “That’s not really hard for me to understand. If I could just back up for a second. I want to say two things. I published a book 10 years ago, Between the World and Me. And one of the constant, constant reactions to that was that it was overly pessimistic about this country. It was overly pessimistic about the future. ‘Why are you so dark, Ta-Nehisi? Why can’t you give us any sense of hope?’ And the reason I would always say is because any sort of sober examination of the history of this country says that those of us who believe in equality, those of us who believe in respecting the humanity of our neighbors and of everyone that we’re up against some really, really powerful forces of history and powerful, powerful narratives.”

“And the implication of that is however good we felt in 2013, ‘14, ‘15, 2008, there will be backlash. Those of us who were crying in 2008 watching Obama give that speech. Those of us who were so moved by watching him and Michelle and step outside the car and felt so much fear for him and then when nothing happened, felt so great about that,” Coates continued. “Those of us who believe that seeing a black family in the White House mirroring what some of us felt the best of us was, the best that we had to offer, there are other people watching that too.”

“And I don’t take any joy in saying this, but we sometimes soothe ourselves by pointing out that love, acceptance, warmth that these are powerful forces. I believe they are. I also believe hate is a powerful force. I believe it’s a powerful, powerful unifying force. And I think Charlie Kirk was a hatemonger.”

“I really need to say this over and over again. I have a politic that rejects violence, that rejects political violence. I take no joy in the killing of anyone, no matter what they said. But if you ask me what the truth of his life was, and the truth of his public life, I would had to tell you it’s hate. I’d had to tell you it’s the usage of hate and the harnessing of hate towards political ends,” he concluded.

Harvard Law Professor Adrian Vermeule provided a proper reaction to Coates’ slander saying, “My take on this, for whatever it’s worth, is that people are reading into it a depth that it doesn’t have. The simpler read is that American liberalism has been intellectually enfeebled by having it too easy for too long. All liberals had to do was mouth a few incantatory words, and the world would cower before them. Now the magic has lost its power, and some are realizing it more quickly than others.”

More and more people are seeing through the lies and slander of individuals like Coates. Calling someone mean names and accusing them of hate no longer gives one power over them let alone political sway especially when there is significant evidence to the contrary as is the case with Charlie Kirk.

Coates is an example of a false shepherd who twists words to try to dupe people of his own insidious agenda. The Gospel of Matthew warns, “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but underneath are ravenous wolves. By their fruits you will know them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? Just so, every good tree bears good fruit, and a rotten tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a rotten tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit will be cut down and thrown into the fire. So by their fruits you will know them.”

Coates’ rotten fruit is easily seen when he uses phrases like “respecting the humanity of of our neighbors and of everyone.” This sounds great and is clearly crouched in Christ’s second commandment, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” However, Coates doesn’t believe this given he’s an advocate of murdering the most innocent. In February 2016, he made this abundantly clear, “Nevertheless, my basic feelings about the kind of America in which I want to live have not changed. I think a world with equal access to safe, quality, and affordable education; with the right to health care; with strong restrictions on massive wealth accumulation; with guaranteed childcare; and with access to the full gamut of birth-control, including abortion, is a better world.”

He literally believes mass murder makes for a better world. Someone who truly believes in respecting “the humanity of our neighbors and everyone” would never advocate for murder.

