Marz, who recently wrote Silver Surfer Rebirth: Legacy at Marvel Comics, took to BlueSky where he stated, “They’re not professionals, they’re racist rent-a-cops. Only a matter of time before one of these Paul Blarts panics and shoots someone dead in the street.”

Additionally, Marz boosted a conspiracy theory claiming that a Minnesota democrat was assassinated “by a right-wing, religious extremist pretending to be a police officer.”

However, Minnesota police revealed that the suspected assassin, Vance Boehlter, had left-wing “No Kings” fliers in his car.

Furthermore, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune law enforcement officials discovered a letter addressed to the FBI from Boehlter that claimed “he needed to kill U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar so that Gov. Tim Walz could run for the U.S. Senate, according to two people familiar with the contents of the letter.”

Additionally, the outlet detailed that the letter “includes Boelter alleging he had been trained by the U.S. military off the books, and that Walz, who is not running for Senate, had asked him to kill Klobuchar and others.”

Ironically, Marz previously called for incivility back in 2018. After a number of Trump administration officials and members of Congress were harassed in public including Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Marz wrote on X, “Civility is earned. If you are complicit with an administration that lies, cheats, self-deals, discriminates, and in all respects burns down what have always been American ideals, expect no civility. Expect no peace.”

