User's avatar
TheViridianToothyCow's avatar
TheViridianToothyCow
Dec 28, 2024

I just stopped reading Ultimates after #2 because it was awful. Glad it was a far better decision than I realized.

Charles Curtis's avatar
Charles Curtis
Dec 27, 2024

The pitiful, poor sacrilegious heathen DenizCamp seems to be a bit confused. He’s suffering a common misconception amongst the uncouth and blasphemous ..

(Sadly, intelligence culture and wisdom are severely lacking amongst the benighted and lost, this error is common, almost universally made in this dark nitwitted age):

The Immaculate Conception is **not the conception of Christ**, it’s the conception by natural means of the Blessed Mother Mary ever virgin by her parents Joachim and Anne, this without taint of original sin by special dispensation of grace, she being the Ark of the New Covenant bearing God unto man.

We celebrate the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception which marks the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary on 8 December, nine months before the feast of the Nativity of Mary on 8 September.

We celebrate the Incarnation or Conception of Christ when the Holy Spirit overshadowed Mary (when then angel spake unto Mary, “Hail Full of Grace, the LORD is with thee,” etc.) on the Feast of the Annunciation, March 25, nine months before the Feast of the Nativity (colloquially called Christmas) on December 25.

Get it straight, Deniz Bey, you wretched wrascally Tũrk. If you’re going be a moron and to try to insult God, you should at least try not to display complete ignorance of the faith, you blasphemous twit.

