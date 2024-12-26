Deniz Camp works for both Marvel and DC Comics writing The Ultimates and Absolute Martian Manhunter, and he spent his Christmas mocking the Incarnation of Jesus Christ.

Deniz Camp became semi-famous through his work at Image Comics with 20th Century Men, which is an anti-American screed against the USA’s foreign policy in the Middle East and other Muslim nations. In an interview about the book, he immediately turned to playing the victim for his diversity, “I was an immigrant kid growing up in a small town in Michigan, and something about superheroes -- their hidden strength, kindness, and goodness -- appealed to me. I was awkward and nerdy and couldn't figure out how to connect.”

He is part Turkish, part Filipino, and looks passable as white, seeming to be a token diversity hire at Marvel to push their radical left agenda once again.

His Ultimates Run has been criticized because of its anti-American rants, attacks on white males, as well as turning The Hulk into a Polynesian woman and making Hawkeye into a they/them, which is not mentioned in the book but he decided to take to X to virtue signal about the pronouns.

Because of the poor reception of his run, he’s received heat from fans and posted that his wife was receiving death threats a few days before Christmas.

Undeterred by the blowback he’s received, Deniz Camp has decided to mock the Incarnation of Christ on Christmas Eve as a promotional post for one of his Image Comics projects.

He first posted the cover of the book Assorted Crisis Events along with stating, “I don't have an ACE themed christmas joke but, uh, please pre order it. It's going to be really good.”

He then took a panel apparently from the book in question featuring a baby bursting from the chest of a man who appears to be in excruciating pain. This is where he mocked the birth of Christ saying, “Immaculate conception?”

Apparently impressed with his own blasphemy, Deniz Camp doubled down retweeting his own post later to try to get more engagement for the disrespect of Christ and the Blessed Virgin Mary.

He also urged fans to buy his new Martian Manhunter from DC Comics this week, bad timing to come out with a high-profile book while posting Anti-Christian rhetoric.

It seems that Deniz Camp wants to attract negative attention for Marvel, DC Comics, and Image Comics for his projects with the amount of overtly extremist political content he’s inserting into the comic books as well as with his online antics on X.

What do you think of Marvel Comics Ultimates writer Deniz Camp mocking the Incarnation on Christmas? Leave a comment and let us know.

The Terran Imperiums must save a world from demonic space creatures! Back THE EMERALD ARRAY book on Fund My Comic!

NEXT: Legendary Comic Writer Chuck Dixon Blasts Marvel Comics Rebooting Amazing Spider-Man With Another #1 Issue As "A Cynical Cash Grab"