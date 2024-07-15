J. Michael Straczynski has been espousing anti-Christian rhetoric for some time, one of many writers in Hollywood and the comic industry who’s made baseless attacks against Donald Trump and Republicans since far before it was the standard in the entertainment industry. Now, he’s taken his derangement a step further by attacking Moses, communing with God, and mocking Jesus Christ’s sacrifice.

Hollywood and the comic industry have had a problem with left-wing activists turning off normal Americans with their hateful rhetoric and increasingly politically active scripts, wrecking the ability for the majority of people to tune in and watch or read the material in question because they’re so offensive.

While Marvel and DC Comics have circled the drain with increased political activism ever since the election of Donald Trump in 2016, J. Michael Straczynski’s hatred of all things Christian stems from far before that. Even as far back as 2012, he would make unhinged rants in his Facebook fan groups about Christians and Republicans not believing in the debunked theory of evolution and claiming such people shouldn’t be allowed to serve on scientific panels in Congress because of their lack in faith in the unproven theory.

His work has gotten increasingly politically active since he helped pen 2015’s Sense8 for Netflix, a failed series by him and the Wachowski brothers featuring graphic gay and transgender pornography that climaxed into a creepy orgy of all the characters involved, revealing Straczynski’s penchant for degeneracy. The show had a hugely bloated budget and failed to attract audiences because of its vileness.

Straczynski has also been historically difficult to work with, having fights with nearly every production company he’s worked with in his career. This dates back to the Babylon 5 days when he constantly battled the network, but when he entered comics, he had similar fights with Marvel, DC Comics, and Top Cow that canceled multiple projects midstream. It appears he thought that, as a Hollywood writer, he simply didn’t have to follow the rules everyone else did and couldn’t handle not having special treatment.

His Trump derangement knows no bounds as well, making posts calling for Donald Trump to be taken to an insane asylum, as well as calling Florida governor Ron DeSantis a “tyrant.”

Since his return to Captain America for Marvel, he’s made subtle digs at American capitalism, showing he doesn’t understand the patriotic character at all, who would likely be a conservative, a character Straczynski couldn’t write as a hero. So he rewrites Steve Rogers in his own image as some pro-immigrant Biden-eque leftist, which makes little sense.

Now, J. Michael Straczynski has made some of the most obscene posts in his online history, mocking both Old Testament and New Testament Bible believers with blasphemous posts.

In a quote tweet replying to someone talking about the concept of original sin, Stracyznski glibly attacked Moses and prophecy, saying, “Beats talking to a burning bush.”

Later, he doubled down, attacking Jesus Christ with a tasteless joke, saying, “Why did Christ cross the road? Nailed to a chicken.”

Unfortunately, these behavioral standards are common in the comic industry and Hollywood. We reported on how major comic professionals cheered the assassination attempt of Donald Trump yesterday. J. Michael Straczynski apparently wants to make matters worse for public relations by treating Christians as though they’re stupid for our faith.