Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Resonant Media Arts's avatar
Resonant Media Arts
Jun 27, 2024

Vomit inducing. I quit collecting and reading comics back in 1994 when I thought the Inferno crossover was the height of bad ideas for Marvel. Every so often I peek to see if things are improving, aaaaaannnd... I find out this crap. Gaslit anarcho-commie wish fulfillment mental illness on display. There is no virtue, nor signal. Just the white noise of insane people powertripping with the corpses of once good IPs and companies. And before you say "but indie comics..." no. Sorry. Not interested in recommendations anymore. If I find something that catches my eye, I'll pick it up on the QT and brag about it if it does live up to the hype. Right now, indie entertainment quality for me is batting about .195 for seriously good quality.

Reply
Share
Scott W.'s avatar
Scott W.
Jun 25, 2024

"What do you think of Marvel’s Free Comic Book Day virtue signal?"

🤮

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture