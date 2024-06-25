Marvel sank to new lows this Free Comic Book Day, pushing wokeism on their audiences and the children who go to comic book shops for Free Comic Book Day with a new creepy trans character who acts as mentally ill as most of the woke mob does on Twitter.

Free Comic Book Day is an event that used to be led by comics retailers. It was formed by Flying Colors Comics in California when owner Joe Field saw an ice cream shop next door giving out free ice cream scoops and getting a line around the block for their promotions. He thought, “Why doesn’t someone do this with comic books?” and so the event was born.

Decades later, Free Comic Book Day is a spectacle observed by the biggest comic companies. Marvel, DC, and others publish exclusive free material for the event, advertising upcoming runs and events with teasers to showcase the storylines and creators working on new books.

This time, Marvel decided to give out “Marvel Voices: Pride” to comic book shops, with cartoony art clearly aimed at kids featuring a cover of Hercules tenderly holding Iceman in a gay relationship on the cover. But it gets weirder once readers look inside. While this issue would later be on sale in June, it seemed the execs at Marvel knew the only way to get it into kids hands would be to give it away for ree.

Marvel then introduces a transgender character named “Peach,” who the artist depicted as a man pretending to be a woman with very male-like features in a bare midriff pose with man-hips and a chiseled jaw. The hair looks fake, and naturally, the character is pierced and tattooed to fully show mental illness.

Peach is described in a dialogue box as “Leader of the Commune. Trans woman. Hacker. Yorkie enthusiast. Currently really frustrated.”

The dialogue box reads like a crazy, woke comic Twitter bio. Interestingly, going mask off that “trans woman” is code for a communist infiltrator as a commune leader as well.

The mentally ill Peach character is shown stealing drugs for his degenerate lifestyle as one of his goons says, “There’s plenty of needles and syringes.”

Later, the Commune is defined in a similar cringe Twitter-bio fashion as “A robin-hood-esque queer, human, anarchist crew who live and work together.”

It’s another example of woke failure in Marvel Comics. While trying to virtue signal that these deranged identities and violent political movements are “totally valid,” they presented the characters as drug-addled, narcissistic villains.

The book continues to virtue signal as it talks about heroes. However, with a full page dedicated to telling readers heroes are diverse, saying, “Our heroes and their stories provided proof of what we have always known: that there is no specific race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnic, religious or planetary-origin requirement to being a hero.”

It seems Marvel Comics defines a hero as “whatever you want it to be,” which shows the failings of woke storytelling. Heroism requires a strict moral code and self-sacrifice, something narcissistic identity politics-obsessed leftists can never understand.

Even when trying to push this agenda on children and brainwash them through a free comic book, they show a kernel of truth in that trasngenderism is a mental illness, and a lot of these leftists who mutilate their bodies and get into these Commune-style cults are drug addicts and looters.

What do you think of Marvel’s Free Comic Book Day virtue signal? Leave a comment and let us know.