Marvel Comics is showing they’ve learned nothing since replacing all of their characters with female and minority counterparts in 2016 at the height of the movies’ popularity. The comic company is at it again, forcing diversity and pushing anti-white racism in their lines, and this time, it may spell the death of the comic book industry entirely. Deniz Camp’s Ultimates #3 is so insulting to white readers, it’s amazing any still buy these books.

Many long-time comic readers came back to the hobby after years of abandoning comics because of Jonathan Hickmane’s Ultimate Spider-Man. The reason was a simple formula: give fans what they always wanted. Hickman brought Peter Parker and Mary Jane together and gave them a family with children, something the main line of Marvel Comics has refused to do despite fan demand. The result was a book that sold out multiple printings and created enough buzz to get a line going.

That Ultimate Marvel Comics line is something Marvel’s done before. In the early 2000s, they launched the line as a jumping-on point so people could revisit the origins of their favorite heroes, get them in a younger state, and try to get a new generation in on reading comics. It worked to tremendous success with Ultimate Spider-Man, The Ultimates, Ultimate X-Men, and Ultimate Fantastic Four outselling most comics at the time.

This version of the Ultimate Universe doesn’t rely on anything iconic, however, except for Spider-Man’s love life. Jonathan Hickman is engaging in one of his notorious worldbuilding experiments creating a universe where no one had superpowers, as they were stripped away by an evil villain called The Maker who ties into older Hickman work at Marvel. It’s convoluted, has a lot of moving parts, and is difficult to read in single issues because the story is so slow-moving. It reads like a giant issue of “What If?” rather than acts as a jumping-on point for new readers. You need to know the deep lore of Marvel in order to get anything out of it.

The Ultimate Marvel line became suspect with its second offerings. Ultimate Black Panther was launched second, a strange choice as it’s a hero who doesn’t usually sell. Marvel’s intention was clear with this: try to force a readership to get in on a black character with a black writer on the heels of Hickman’s success. While early issues sold well because of the tie-in to Ultimate Spider-man, sales quickly tapered off.

Ultimate X-Men was another self-insert woke replacement. Marvel hired writer/artist Peach Momoko to make a story about junior high girls in Japan who happen to have the mutant powers we all love, having nothing to do with X-Men. It has issues where girls talk about getting their periods rather than anything superheroic happening, and again, doesn’t evoke the word “Ultimate” at all.

When it launched, The Ultimates was supposed to revive enthusiasm for the line, but Marvel hired activist writer Deniz Camp. Camp recently appeared on Mark Millar’s podcast to tell people there is no cancel culture in comics, despite Marvel having ostracized conservatives and Christians for the last decade.

Deniz Camp became semi-famous through his work at Image Comics with 20th Century Men, which is an anti-American screed against the USA’s foreign policy in the Middle East and other Muslim nations. In an interview about the book, he immediately turned to playing the victim for his diversity, “I was an immigrant kid growing up in a small town in Michigan, and something about superheroes -- their hidden strength, kindness, and goodness -- appealed to me. I was awkward and nerdy and couldn't figure out how to connect.”

He is part Turkish, part Filipino, and looks passable as white, seeming to be a token diversity hire at Marvel to push their radical left agenda once again.

In The Ultimates, he’s done exactly that, turning the book into a far-left race-baiting screed that is a giant middle finger to white people and white culture. The book starts out with The Ultimates (Avengers) trying to assemble against all odds in this strange Maker timeline, and it seemed like there wouldn’t be too much of a problem with the book, but as usual, Marvel waits for a couple of issues to do the bait and switch instead of going full woke right away.

Issue #2 features a villain in an Iron Man suit lecturing Captain America about the virtues of capitalism in a cartoonish fashion. The villain forces Captain America to fight against capitalism, bastardizes the character, and destroys Steve Rogers’ pro-American legacy, as many Cap stories have done in recent years under leftist writers who don’t understand American patriotism.

But it became worse at the end of the book as the Ultimates bring in America Chavez, one of the cringiest diversity replacement characters Marvel introduced a decade ago. The entire point of America Chavez is to exemplify diversity, and it’s done in this book with the ending. "A great injustice was done to you, but things will be better now," Captain America tells America Chavez. "Can you remember your name?” She replies, “America.”

It's eye-rollingly cringy and ham-fisted poor writing to do this, but issue #3 gets worse.

In a search for The Hulk, the Ultimates go to a Polynesian village where America has been bombing the islands with gamma bombs for years in experiments. There, they find a full diversity crew led by a strong, female Hulk rather than the real character. Bruce Banner is painted as an evil white man who did the bombings and created them.

It gets more ridiculous as Camp shows a full slate of disabled Hulks, which the audience is supposed to clap for and root for as they shun their white oppressors.

Finally, the Ultimates ask this female Hulk for help, and she refuses to do so unless the Ultimates pay reparations to their land. After being lectured on crimes the Ultimates had no part in, it’s clearly a stand-in for brown people vs. white people, with the whites supposed to feel guilty for their accomplishments, their powers, and their strength.

Marvel Comics hates white people, especially men, and wants nothing more than to replace all their heroes with diversity counterparts. It’s been standard over the last ten years in comics and movies, and they’re relying on collector simps to keep buying these hateful, bigoted comics out of habit. It’s past time to say no to Marvel Comics and Deniz Camp’s clear racism. Boycott Marvel and read something different!

