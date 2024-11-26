Marvel Comics continues to double down, turning its superhero brand into a niche fetish market. After Gail Simone’s Uncanny X-Men turned the Catholic priest character of Nightcrawler into a furry, they’re now adding Deadpool to the roster of degenerates.

It’s been a difficult decade for Marvel Comics fans who have watched as so many of their beloved characters have been invaded by the woke mind virus, shifting characters into LGBTQIA+ lectures rather than having them operate as superheroes.

Nightcrawler, in particular, has suffered in the pages of X-Men as his entire family has been retconned for the sake of the woke agenda.

Outrage erupted in 2023 when Nightcrawler was revealed to be the son of two lesbian women in a bizarre panel where it showed a baby being pulled from what appears to be the butt of Destiny in X-Men: Blue Origins #1. Comic book fans mocked the panel for its absurdity on top of its identity politics.

Tom Brevoort, editor of the X-Men line, also attacked fans in his talk of the new relaunch, From The Ashes, where he started by saying, “the message is the premise” to defend an insertion of over-the-top identity politics into the books. When criticized over his comments, he called anti-woke fans “cretins.”

With the recent relaunch of the X-Men, woke activist Eve L. Ewing turned the Exceptional X-Men book into a comic about Kitty Pryde’s lesbian relationships.

In Gail Simone’s Uncanny X-Men issue #3, a strange line was added in which a character called Nightcrawler a furry. The former Catholic priest character reacted in a manner that is a clear virtue signal to the fur suit fetish, saying “actually I like the furry community.”

If one reference wasn’t enough for Marvel Comics in one year, they now have entered the Spider-Verse with furry fandom.

In the book Chasm: Curse of Kaine #4, which continues the story of Ben Reilly after the Spider-Man clone, aka Scarlet Spider, gets turned into a new anti-hero in the main Amazing Spider-Man book, writer Steve Foxe goes full degenerate.

Deadpool, who turned into a fox, posits what life would be like as an anthropomorphic fox. After Logan rejects the idea, he goes into the fetish, saying, “Because I promise you, there’s a universe right now that answers that question with needlessly hot smoke show Anthro foxes.”

It then goes further, “Which is, I’m just now realizing, a premise that I’m surprisingly into?”

The implication is that Deadpool has a furry sexual fetish, destroying yet another Marvel Comics mainline character with an agenda that’s becoming increasingly niche.

Amazing Spider-Man has already suffered problems with its cast of side characters, who have been mistreated in recent years. For example, Mary Jane was latched to one of Marvel’s least popular characters, Paul, and Felicia Hardy Black Cat was turned bisexual.

One wonders how much more Spider-Man fans take before they reject the Marvel Comics line altogether.

