The new Ultimate Marvel Universe under Jonathan Hickman might be the worst of woke Marvel Comics yet. The entire setup is a bait-and-switch for comic book readers, with Jonathan Hickman’s worldbuilding setup for Spider-Man leading to a return of some of the worst elements of the last decade. The Ultimates #5 by Denis Camp pushes so far into anti-white racism that Marvel’s agenda is more insane than ever.

Jonathan Hickman introduced the new Ultimate Marvel Universe with nostalgia bait in Spider-Man. Peter Parker was married to Mary Jane and had two children, much like fans always wanted to see from the character. The world was one where superheroes didn’t exist, no one received powers, a great evil called The Maker was trying to manipulate a universe for his eventual domination, and multiverse travelers came to deliver the radioactive spider to Peter to set things up.

But woke signs were there from the beginning. Marvel launched its second title in the universe with Ultimate Black Panther—an odd choice since Marvel’s other major properties hadn’t been introduced. Marvel has always had trouble selling Black Panther titles, and putting the character on the coattails of Jonathan Hickman and Ultimate Spider-Man seemed another desperate attempt to get readers in on a black character.

Then came the launch of Peach Momoko’s Ultimate X-Men, which had a very strange element to it: there were no men. The X-Men had been replaced by teen girls talking about their periods (not joking!) and having the same power sets.

But the Ultimate woke came in the form of The Ultimates. Deniz Camp is a Marvel diversity hire known for his extremist left-wing politics. In the second issue, Camp introduced one of Marvel’s most hated diversity token characters in America Chavez into the book to be the hero they need to save everyone. Then came the race and gender replacements, with The Hulk replaced by a Polynesian woman who lectured the Ultimates on white colonialism.

The anti-white sentiment ramped up in issue #5 when Deniz Camp introduced a new Hawkeye, another gender and race replacement, who’s a Native American with they/them pronouns, unclear whether the character is truly a man or a woman.

If the intention of celebrating mental illness wasn’t clear, he virtue signaled to X, “There have been a lot of questions about Charli’s gender, and I’m wary to talk about this stuff outside the book itself. It feels a bit like cheating. But I know it means a lot to people, so I wanted to make a comment.”

Camp immediately pivoted toward leftist insanity, saying, “When I did my research into the water protectors/Standing Rock, something that was emphasized again and again was the importance of queer and ‘two spirit’ organizers to the movement. I wanted to put that into the book.”

“So, yes, Charli’s pronouns are they/them,” concluded Camp. “I didn’t want to make a big deal of it, because it’s not in the book itself, and because I don’t think Charli would make a big deal out of it in that context. But we’ll make this explicit when it’s natural to the narrative,” he concluded.

Not only is this a gender queer they/them monstrosity, but it’s also another anti-white statement about some bizarre indigenous people’s rights as he doubles down on racism.

Marvel Comics puts this into their comics intentionally, as they’ve been constantly signaling they don’t want a white male readership anymore. Even in the book, Hawkeye calls Captain America a “Gary Cooper lookin’ _______,” which implies he called him a cracker, an anti-white slur.

How editorial would allow this is a question for the ages, as Marvel seems to be descending into some of its worst woke eras once more with The Ultimates and the entire line. Ultimate Spider-Man still has to debut its Ultimate Black Cat, a race-swapped version that removes the white character as well.

How much more will Marvel Comics readers take before they give up?

What do you think of The Ultimates’ anti-white agenda with they/them pronouns? Is Jonathan Hickman’s universe dead? Leave a comment and let us know.

Support Fandom Pulse. Kickstarter banned us with no reason given as we launched our new space marine graphic novel. Back THE EMERALD ARRAY book on Fund My Comic!