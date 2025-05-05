Marvel Comics appears to be doubling down on pushing Pride Month this year, with a slate of variant covers to push disordered lifestyles, including one where Loki appears to be transgender.

Each year, Marvel and DC Comics release “Pride Specials,” variant covers, and more to signal that their companies are all in on LGBTQ+ disordered lifestyles for what used to be kids’ books of superheroes.

This year, Marvel Comics is doing a special with a cover where it appears all the heroes are violently attacking a peaceful rally of Red Skull-wearing costumes who are holding up anti-pride protest signs. The message is clear that when the extreme left can’t get their way, they will attack people and try to silence their free speech.

Their press release on the pride special reads, “For the fifth consecutive year, Marvel Comics is celebrating LGBTQIA+ creators and characters this June in a giant-size PRIDE anthology one-shot. This year’s edition, MARVEL UNITED: A PRIDE SPECIAL #1, will feature four inspirational and action-packed adventures starring iconic and fan-favorite heroes, including members of the Avengers and X-Men. Reflecting a wide range of voices, MARVEL UNITED: A PRIDE SPECIAL brings together talent from throughout the industry with stories from both established Marvel creators and bright up-and-comers, some of whom are making their exciting Marvel Comics debut.”

While the book has several storylines that are mostly throw-away shorts meant to virtue signal different mental disorders and fetishes, their pride variant covers stretch across different books of the line during the month.

These books will include Exceptional X-Men, X-Men, The Immortal Thor, New Champions, Deadpool and Runaways.

Of note of the variant covers all drawn by Meghan Hetrick, who has a gay pride flag picture in her X profile, the Loki variant cover seems to feature the originally male character as some kind of transgender disordered man pretending to be a woman.

Hetrick said of the covers on her LinkedIn, “My full set of covers for Marvel's 2025 Pride celebration. I had the absolute best editor for this (thank you, Michelle!) who let me just run with the idea to make it a rainbow. The accidental bisexual pride flag for Nico was a bonus, hahaha.”

While Marvel Comics continues to push this agenda that comic book readers don’t want, DC Comics appears to be beating them solidly in sales rankings with their Absolute universe, while rumors are that several of these X-Men titles are not selling because they’ve bungled the continuity so badly that readers have tuned out from caring.

These stunts pushing degeneracy only turn off more people from collecting. One wonders how long they can keep up their pride month events before the comic industry goes by the wayside.

What do you think of Marvel Pride Month variants? Leave a comment and let us know.

