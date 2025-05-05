Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Eveland's avatar
Dan Eveland
May 6, 2025

The mind that produces this slop and is proud of it is completely alien to me. Are they all in just some circle jerk praising each other with no one having the courage to point out how awful this is?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
May 5, 2025

Pride in degeneracy.

These people are not only sick, they're evil.

Good is bad, evil is good.

This is all Luciferian.

Baphomet is often depicted as hermaphrodite, a male having female breasts.

Whether the idiot Nose-Rings know it or not.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture