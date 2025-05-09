Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
May 10, 2025

The creator of that comic blurb doesn't understand religion. It's not tailored for any specific people. It's the truth that transcends barriers. The reason Catholicism reaches so many people is that the people in other lands learn the Bible, then are drawn in by the Latin Vulgate and the rituals of the church.

I'm a Southern Baptist, and I love going to a Latin Mass and listening to the old hymns.

AJ
May 9, 2025

Disney Marvel is allergic to religion, unless the purpose is to offend Christians. Disney itself may quietly abandon that strategy, at least in the short-term, but I can't see the ghouls over at Marvel Comics ever being respectful. Not unless they're all fired and replaced, anyway.

