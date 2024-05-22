Fandom Pulse

Man of the Atom
May 22, 2024

That Captain America panel is one of the most horribly rotoscoped "drawings" in all of comics. And the same people who use that technique or praise it are going ape over potential AI use in comics.

This is why Marvel should die outright. Take your fanbase with you when you go, Disney.

Dave
May 22, 2024

Good. Though DC and Marvel have somehow escaped deletion many times in the past despite hating their audience, so I will not be surprised if they escape again this time. When you have literal Mossad (Marvel) and CIA (DC) running the ops the money spigot tends to come from shadowy tax dollars rather then sales.

