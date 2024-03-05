Magneto in X-Men Red #2

The X-Men franchise has been embattled over the last several years with poor storylines and a complete mess in the Krakoa era ever since Jonathan Hickman left the titles to far less talented writers. Marvel Comics planned a reboot a few months ago under the stewardship of editor Tom Brevoort, who has already caused problems by disrespecting long-time fans and blocking readers he politically disagrees with on X. Now, on his newsletter, the Marvel Comics editor has doubled down to gaslight fans and confirm the new reboot will be filled with identity politics.

Warning signs have been clear for X-Men’s forthcoming reboot. Tom Brevoort teased changes with an image labeled “From The Ashes” before arguing with fans about what would come and telling them it would be a political book, saying, “the message is the premise.”

This comment rubbed fans the wrong way, who have been upset in general with Marvel and DC Comics going more woke over the last several years, seeming to make everything about the LGBTQ agenda after a decade of pushing almost all of their characters into interracial relationships to virtue signal on the skin color level.

However, it was followed up by some preview images confirming that the book would push a feminist agenda by putting Rogue and Kitty Pryde in command of the X-Men teams. This is accompanied by the fact Gail Simone is rumored to be writing one of the main titles since she is doing a Free Comic Book Day story for X-Men.

Now, Tom Brevoort has doubled down on the concepts of identity politics, confirming in his newsletter that this X-Men run will only be worse for Marvel Comics than the current Krakoa iteration.

“First off, I think the ill-defined accusation of being “woke” is nonsense,” Tom Brevoort wrote, “and I tend to turn off and tune out whenever it comes up in almost any context. The people who are using it, and who brandish it like a sword to attack whatever they don’t like, tend to be mostly, well, cretins.”

As is par for the course with comic industry pros, Tom Brevoort calls those who disagree with his insertion of leftist ideology into comics names rather than listen to their points as fans and try to create a story that will appeal to everyone. What’s left is the woke agenda, which he also makes clear he intends to put into the books despite claiming it's nonsense.

“They aren’t making a good faith argument,” Tom Brevoort continued, “they’ve just come up with an all-purpose term, an infinitely adaptable scarlet letter that they can hang on anything they don’t like for any reason. That all laid out, I’ll tell you what I said previously on social media when a version of this question came up: for X-MEN, the message is the concept.”

Messaging will be heavy in the forthcoming X-Men, and they aren’t trying to hide it or claim they’re putting a good story first. The whole concept revolves around “the oppressed,” which in the minds of the woke always means dark-skinned or LGBTQ activism.

Unfortunately, quite the opposite is true in America these days, as anyone who disagrees with the woke agenda gets lambasted and called names by people in positions of authority in these industries, as Tom Brevoort has done here by calling his political opponents “cretins.” Instead of realizing that modern conservatives are much more in line with an outside group like the X-Men, he’s going to double down on “the message,” which is always code for leftist politics.

It would be fun to see, just once, a Marvel Comics editor taking a different tack and putting their money where their mouths are for diversity. This would require hiring someone to write who holds different opinions than the lockstep left-wing echo chamber of the Marvel Comics X-Men offices. However, with him dehumanizing those who disagree with him, Tom Brevoort seems to have more in common with the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants with his ideologies than the classic X-Men.

