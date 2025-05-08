Marvel Studios and actress Dominique Thorne are attempting to sell its upcoming woke Ironheart series by using Robert Downey Jr.

In a new interview with Empire to promote the series, actress Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams in the series, recounted an encounter with Robert Downey Jr. where he approved of the series.

“Robert Downey Jr and I spoke just after we wrapped, and he shared some very lovely words about my journey,” Thorne said. “He told me how excited he was and that he’s rooting for it, too. I literally got two thumbs up. It’s really reassuring to know you’re not embarrassing Iron Man.”

READ: Sebastian Stan Shares His Initial Thoughts On Putting The Winter Soldier's Arm In The Dishwasher: "I Don't Understand Why This Is Funny"

This is not the first time that Marvel has attempted to prop up Riri Williams aka Ironheart with Robert Downey Jr. Back in 2019, Ironheart comic book writer Eve Ewing claimed Downey had high praise for the character during an appearance at the Gene Siskel Film Center.

Ewing posted in a now-deleted post on X, “The real story here is that Robert Downey Jr. said publicly in a room full of people that Ironheart should be in the MCU. I went straight back to the press area afterward and was like YOU ALL HEARD IT, WRITE THAT DOWN.”

The series in itself is woke given the entire purpose of Ironheart is an attempt to replace Iron Man with a black girl that completely failed in the comics and is likely to fail in live-action as well.

Thorne also attempts to at the very least downplay Stark’s accomplishments in comparison to Ironheart’s. She told Empire, “She’s dumpster-diving, whereas Tony Stark [was] this bajillionaire. What she’s able to accomplish is remarkable.”

READ: Report: Emma Mackey To Play The White Witch In Greta Gerwig's 'The Chronicles Of Narnia' Film

We also know that the series will be pushing the LGBTQ+ agenda. Actor Zoe Terakes, a woman who pretends to be a man and even had surgery to remove her breasts, informed Collider that the series will give “little trans kids and trans teens something to look at and know they exist.”

When asked, “What does joining the MCU mean to you personally, but also what kind of influence do you want to have on that franchise?”

Terakes responded, “I think as trans people, growing up, I didn’t get to see myself anywhere, so I didn’t really know that I existed. And especially not in a superhero show or movie.”

“And so I think I just feel deeply grateful and moved that little trans kids and trans teens have something to look at, and to know they exist, and to know that they can have superpowers, and that that’s where we belong. We don’t just belong in trauma stories on the fringes, dying in things, you know? We belong there with the big guys. So yeah, it meant a lot to me,” she stated.

It is also rumored that the show will declare that Riri Williams lives a disordered bisexual life.

Back in September 2024, the Marvel Updates account posted, “Ironheart will have same tones to those of Ms. Marvel. In the series will be revealed that Riri Williams is bisexual. The first test screenings of the series were positive. The runtime of the first is around 50 minutes.”

What do you make of Marvel’s attempt to promote this show using Robert Downey Jr.?

NEXT: David Tennant Hosted Game Show Yanked From Its Thursday Schedule After Poor Ratings