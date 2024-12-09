Marvel and DC Comics have one man who’s writing for both of their relaunch universes with Deniz Camp penning The Ultimates and Absolute Martian Manhunter. However, the writer is so addicted to marijuana that he admits he has a “weed strength classification” system, including one where he “can’t move.”

A hallmark of modern comics is degeneracy and disordered lifestyles among those who call themselves comic book professionals. While once it would be a scandal for someone to be openly pushing drug use while writing children’s superheroes, now it’s cheered on within the industry.

Deniz Camp is a writer many fans already question the work of, with his Ultimates run being a non-subtle attack on white people, a strange move with what should be a prestige title within their line—as the original Ultimates by Mark Millar was so iconic that it clearly was inspiration for the Avengers movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deniz Camp became semi-famous through his work at Image Comics with 20th Century Men, which is an anti-American screed against the USA’s foreign policy in the Middle East and other Muslim nations. In an interview about the book, he immediately turned to playing the victim for his diversity, “I was an immigrant kid growing up in a small town in Michigan, and something about superheroes -- their hidden strength, kindness, and goodness -- appealed to me. I was awkward and nerdy and couldn't figure out how to connect.”

He is part Turkish, part Filipino, and looks passable as white, seeming to be a token diversity hire at Marvel to push their radical left agenda once again.

In The Ultimates, he’s done exactly that, turning the book into a far-left race-baiting screed that is a giant middle finger to white people and white culture. The book starts out with The Ultimates (Avengers) trying to assemble against all odds in this strange Maker timeline, and it seemed like there wouldn’t be too much of a problem with the book, but as usual, Marvel waits for a couple of issues to do the bait and switch instead of going full woke right away.

The Ultimates brought in America Chavez, one of the cringiest diversity replacement characters Marvel introduced a decade ago. The entire point of America Chavez is to exemplify diversity, and it’s done in this book with the ending. "A great injustice was done to you, but things will be better now," Captain America tells America Chavez. "Can you remember your name?” She replies, “America.”

Then, in a search for The Hulk, the Ultimates go to a Polynesian village where America has been bombing the islands with gamma bombs for years in experiments. There, they find a full diversity crew led by a strong, female Hulk rather than the real character. Bruce Banner is painted as an evil white man who did the bombings and created them.

It gets more ridiculous as Camp shows a full slate of disabled Hulks, which the audience is supposed to clap for and root for as they shun their white oppressors.

One issue later, Deniz Camp announced the new Hawkeye is transgender, posting to X, “There have been a lot of questions about Charli’s gender, and I’m wary to talk about this stuff outside the book itself. It feels a bit like cheating. But I know it means a lot to people, so I wanted to make a comment.”

“So, yes, Charli’s pronouns are they/them,” concluded Camp. “I didn’t want to make a big deal of it, because it’s not in the book itself, and because I don’t think Charli would make a big deal out of it in that context. But we’ll make this explicit when it’s natural to the narrative,” he concluded.

Now the writer is taking to BlueSky to reveal a potential cause for his bad writing—marijuana addiction.

He posted, “My friends and I invented our own weed strength classification system. It went from Cas(ual) (you could smoke it constantly without it being too much, to formal (or a formal affair), to black tie (can't move).”

He also points out to a fan he has no moral qualms with being constantly high either, “there's no negative judgement with cas, either. sometimes you're with friends and you just want to be smoking and not get smacked. we really appreciate cas, in the right situation.”

He follows up, “it's great, the older I get the more respect I have for cas, especially as it's more social. your'e not so smacked you cant talk, you're constanty passing it around. I have a lot of love for cas”

Marijuana addiction is becoming more prevalent in America as many states have decriminalized the substance. This has caused a lot of disordered lifestyles as studies have shown marijuana use is linked to depression, especially among heavy users. It could explain why Deniz Camp has fixated so heavily on a hatred of white America and pushing anti-white bigotry within his comics.

