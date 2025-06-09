Marvel Studios is being accused of killing the female-led action movie genre due to its embrace of MSheU films.

Andre Einherjar, the owner of Midnight’s Edge made the claim following the box office failure of John Wick spinoff Ballerina at the box office. In that film’s opening weekend, it only grossed $25 million domestically and another $26 million internationally for a global gross of $51 million.

The film was originally projected to gross between $39 and $48 million in its opening weekend by Shawn Robbins at Box Office Theory back at the end of April. His projections were significantly lowered to $30.5 million heading in to the weekend. It still missed that mark by over $5 million.

Following Ballerina’s poor performance in its opening weekend at the box office, Einherjar stated, “[The MSheU] is so disliked, in fact, it may have contributed towards killing female-led action movies for the next decade.”

He went on to note that the reason most comic book superhero films are failing at the box office in recent years is due to having female leds and “forced ideologically driven diversity.” He claims these are the “recurring theme[s].”

“All those other MCU movies that flopped these last few years and the upcoming ones that were canceled they were Kevin Feige productions through and through complete with girl bosses and baits and switches,” he added.

Later in the video, Einherjar notes how Feige pushed a DEI and feminist agenda into the MCU, “Once Kevin Feige conspired with Bob Iger to oust [Ike] Perlmutter and remove any semblance of checks and balances, that’s when the MCU went down the drain. A drain that was very forcefully diverse and even more female-centric, I might add. Because, as it turned out, Kevin Feige valued DEI above compelling characters and storytelling. Compelling characters and storytelling sadly went out the window with the Marvel Creative Committee, which had wisely been created by one, Ike Perlmutter.”

From there he declared, “What Feige has done has backfired tremendoulsy, damaging not just the MCU, but female-led action movies way beyond that. That is not the fault of the MSheU alone, of course, but I submit the MSheU is one of the main instigating causes behind the audience now consistently rejecting and recoiling from all female-centric girl boss movies.”

To backup this claim, he said, “A surefire indicator of that is that none of the major distributors wanted anything to do with Red Sonja. … No proper distributor with any kind of international network wants to touch another movie about a woman who kicks ass as the audience has rejected them and they have too many of them in the can already.”

What do you make of his claim that the MSheU has ruined female-led action movies?

