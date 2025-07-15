Mark Waid is known for his tone-deaf takes and attacking anyone who doesn’t agree with him politically as much as he is for his work in comics at this juncture. Now, he’s targeted Dean Cain in defense of James Gunn’s Superman.

Though Mark Waid may have once been one of the most revered names in comics with Kingdom Come, The Flash, and Fantastic Four under his belt for his writing credentials, in recent years he’s been more about stirring up controversy and attacking anyone he perceives as right-wing more than doing classic work on beloved characters.

It started in 2017, when Mark Waid came after comic book reviewer Diversity & Comics, demanding that Richard C. Meyer be brought to him at Baltimore Comic-Con. This escalated into a lawsuit after Waid allegedly called publisher Antarctic Press to warn them against publishing Meyer’s Jawbreakers comic book.

Last year, Waid made headlines again, this time attacking fan-favorite writer Mark Millar after Millar defended a comic shop owner who vented frustration about modern writers turning all of Marvel and DC’s iconic characters into self-inserts.

With the election in 2024, Mark Waid melted down and said he could no longer write superheroes anymore, but that won’t stop him from commenting on the current Superman movie and Dean Cain’s takes on the topic.

Waid posted to Facebook, saying, “Please don't listen to former actor Dean Cain and his attention-starved cohorts. Despite what conservative media wants you to believe, the message of the Superman movie is *not* ‘rah, rah, immigants!’ It's ‘look at the amazing values, ethics, and morals someone not from here, no matter their native land, can learn from people who are good and kind Americans.’ How is that not the most patriotic message imaginable?”

He coupled this with an image of Superman getting handcuffed by ICE agents, border patrol who are actually standing up for keeping America having truth and justice, something the social justice mob doesn’t want to continue as they want America overrun with foreigners.

What he’s referencing are James Gunn’s comments himself, stating that Superman is a movie about an immigrant. Dean Cain wasn’t trying to get attention, but James Gunn was for the film, showing how Mark Waid twists situations like this to fit his own political machinations. This is what the left always does in situations like this to try to blast people they politically disagree with, rather than deal with the actual root of the problem.

His take on values, ethics, and morals is bizarre in this situation as someone moving from one spot to another doesn’t change or influence their values, ethics, and morals, and it’s been shown that conversely, they typically maintain said structures from their home country and then influence the people here by the opposite. Superman was never meant as any kind of allegory for this, as the original concept is simply one of Moses from the Bible, something many modern writers have completely forgotten in their attempts to make everything about their current year political causes.

A lot of criticism has been laid at James Gunn for having the film be very on the nose, especially when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has nothing to do with America again, or any kind of moral values, as Waid tries to shoehorn into the discussion.

It seems, despite the protests of saying Dean Cain is seeking attention, that’s exactly what Mark Waid is doing here.

What do you think about Mark Waid’s comments on the new Superman movie?

