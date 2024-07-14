Comic industry professionals lower the bar once again as statements from Mark Waid (DC Comics), Vita Ayala (Marvel Comics), and Heather Antos (IDW Publishing) appear to encourage more political violence or to wish ill upon Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump after an unhinged lunatic attempted his assassination at a rally yesterday.

Comic books have faced unending troubles in recent years as the entire industry has been seen as an extreme leftist political activism wing rather than an industry meant to produce entertainment for young boys like it has traditionally been. It started with diversity, equity, and inclusion being forced into the companies with its content and the people hired. At one point in 2017, The Federalist published an expose on how every Marvel Comics writer was tweeting hatred about President Trump, conservatives, or Christians.

The industry hasn’t turned around but has worsened in subsequent years. People like extremist Heather Antos have only been promoted in the industry to determine who gets hired or blacklisted. Sales have fallen off a cliff due to the last decade’s worth of political activism by the entire industry, as most average comic readers have tuned out due to the wokeism making for stories that aren’t worth reading.

Yesterday should have been a turning point where the country could come together because of an insane person taking multiple shots at former President Donald Trump at a rally, but the vast majority of the comic book industry is calling for more political violence or wishing death on him instead of showing they have any moral compass. It’s no wonder they can’t write heroes anymore when they don’t have any basic standard of human decency.

IDW Publishing’s senior editor and head of licensing, Heather Antos, is a woman who’s run the Star Trek brand into the ground for the last several years as well as has been involved in a child grooming anthology to try to encourage children into bodily mutilation through transgenderism. She might have sunk to a new low in her response to Donald Trump’s attempted assassination by comparing him to Star Wars Emperor Palpatine.

Heather Antos posted a GIF of Emperor Palpatine before the Imperial Senate with the text “The attempt on my life has left me scarred and deformed,” with a comment, “I’ll just leave this here” from Antos. The implication is that Donald Trump is the evil Imperial Emperor and that more political violence against him is justified by “good” revolutionaries who should do anything they can to unseat him from potential power. Her fanbase cheered this on even though Heather Antos turned off replies to those other than those who she mentions.

Absolute Power writer and long-time DC Comics legend Mark Waid might have had a crazier take. He has been embattled ever since making a bizarre Facebook post last year saying he would rather burn the comic industry down than share this pace with conservatives. He posted to the BlueSky leftist echo chamber saying, “If you’re just tuning in, some fucking idiot with shitty eyesight just clinched the election for Trump. Fuck.”

The implication from Mark Waid is that he wished the shooter had better eyesight so he could have succeeded in killing Donald Trump. DC Comics is put into a precarious situation with their lead event writer for the summer saying such a disgusting thing.

Vita Ayala, extreme leftist and former X-Men writer, made a bizarre retweet where she implied that liberals shouldn’t even be wishing President Trump well.

The closest thing to a condemnation of the events any writer at Marvel or DC posted from what Fandom Pulse could find came from Uncanny X-Men writer Gail Simone, who appears to be the only rational adult left at these companies. She stated, “This is bad, it shouldn’t happen.”

One would think Gail Simone’s basic level of morality should at least be echoed by the others at Marvel, DC Comics, or IDW Publishing. Still, the comic industry has gone so far off the rails that the mental illnesses of those they promote are on full display. If the industry wants to survive another decade, it needs to clean up its act and bring back writers who can bring a sense of normalcy to their discourse and writings.

What do you think of comic industry pros cheering the assassination attempt of Donald Trump? Should Mark Waid, Vita Ayala, and Heather Antos be held accountable? Let us know in the comments, and restack this post!

UPDATE: Mark Waid has deleted his post after pressure from us.