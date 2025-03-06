Fandom Pulse

Matthew Husar
Mar 6, 2025

A worthy sentiment for the season of Lent.

Just as we are told to treat our body as a temple and would be careful of what we eat, what our eyes and ears drink in must be cautiously chosen. Are we spiritually poisoning ourselves? Will this entertainment edify or erode my eternal soul? What does the Holy Spirit have to say to me about this media?

Nunya Business
Mar 8, 2025

Forgiveness is for God thats His department. My forgiveness of the matter means nothing therefore I will keep rejecting him.

