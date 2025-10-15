Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Codex redux's avatar
Codex redux
Oct 19

Sad.

Reply
Share
M.D. Wiselka's avatar
M.D. Wiselka
Oct 18

Is it too late to bring Ben Daniels onboard? We have a time machine, don't we? If there are any new novelizations, maybe some enterprising writer can write a Doctor with Ben Daniels as a model for the character. God knows I don't want to read any with Gatwa in them. He didn't know the first thing about PRETENDING to be the Doctor. He was just there to collect a paycheck. I know I'm in the minority here, but I didn't mind Whittaker. What I didn't like was the stories she was given. None of them were good. Not sure why they thought RTD was going to save the show after Chibnall. That was clearly never his intention. Twenty years ago, he just wanted representation. Now there's nothing in it for him BUT representation, at the expense of everything else. Putting him in charge was like putting a vegan in charge of the supermarket; don't expect to find any meat.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture