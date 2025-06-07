Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jun 7, 2025

Millar seems like a decent person and if I'm to guess he's probably more of a leftist, but ultimately he wanted to promote his comic book to people who actually buy them rather than those who screech and cancel.

Reply
Share
NIGELTEAPOT's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT
Jun 7, 2025

I sincerely do not understand the desperation to weep over media that was evil to begin with, that is just modernizing its evil; nothing has changed but the date on the calendar.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture