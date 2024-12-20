Since the switch to Dark Horse Comics from Image comics, Mark Millar through his imprint Millarworld, has picked up the pace of putting out comics to dazzle his fans. This week, he’s announced a new vampire horror book Vampire City with internet sensation Narwhal doing art.

While much of the comic industry struggles, Mark Millar has been quietly keeping his head down at the writer’s desk putting out hit book after hit book under a Netflix umbrella where much of his work gets adapted to TV and film. While fans have been eagerly awaiting Netflix to release The Magic Order, which was last heard to be in production in March 2024, he’s made the transition to Dark Horse Comics on the book side with new releases wrapping up Jupiter’s Children and coming out with a Night Club sequel and Prodigy follow up in 2024.

As the year ends, Dark Horse Comics made one announcement for 2025 that shocked fans in Vatican City, a team up with internet artist sensation Narwhal (Per Berg) for a vampire horror comic that raises the stakes like none other.

Narwhal (Per Berg) came to prominence doing work for Richard C. Meyer’s Splatto Comics, though he also has an alien story, Earthbound, which unfolds like an epic saga. Mark Millar took note of his style more than a year ago, talking about a collaboration that many fans weren’t certain would come to fruition.

Now it’s been revealed that Narwhal and Mark Millar will be releasing a three issue series together in Vatican City, with Dark Horse Comics giving an exclusive to comicbook.com for the information.

The Vatican City comic is described as, “The world has been overrun by a vampire apocalypse and every man, woman, and child is dead. Everyone except for the two thousand tourists is safe behind the walls and holy relics of Vatican City. But as the vampires gather in their millions outside, how long can the survivors hold out? Because the monsters can wait forever.”

Mark Millar has said he’s wanted to make this story for years after putting a teaser of the idea into The Magic Order volume 3.

“I’ve had this idea for years, Assault on Precinct 13 with vampires, tourists and staff safe behind the holy relics in The Vatican while the rest of the world outside has been taken down by the forces of darkness,” says writer Mark Millar. “I wrote it into The Magic Order as a little subplot in volume 3, but really wanted to flesh it out and tell the whole story. Vatican City is my big chance.”

“Most exciting of all for me is getting to work with Per Berg. I’ve admired his work for two or three years now and have been itching to get together with him on a project, but this has just surpassed all expectations,” Millar said. “It’s the maddest thing I’ve ever written. You’re going to love it.”

Talking about the book on X, Millar said, “It's good to be a Catholic when the vampires make their move on their world!!! :)”

The first issue of Vatican City releases in April 2025 with a $5.99 price tag and four different covers that have been revealed so far. It can be pre-ordered at local comic shops.

What do you think of Mark Millar and Narwhal’s Vatican City comic? Leave a comment and let us know.

The Terran Imperiums must save a world from demonic space creatures! Back THE EMERALD ARRAY book on Fund My Comic!

NEXT: Marvel Comics War Machine Creator Bob Layton Banned From Facebook and Instagram